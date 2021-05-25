 Skip to main content

Inseego-Net4 Partner to Drive 5G Private Networks Across Europe
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 9:08am   Comments
  • 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions provider Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) collaborated with IoT solutions systems integrator Net4 to drive the distribution of 5G private networks for enterprise customers across the U.K. and Europe.
  • Inseego's integrated end-to-end private 5G solution will enable many new use cases for enterprise customers.
  • The joint solution will allow Net4 customers to take advantage of the low latency and reliable connectivity of 5G to connect any client device securely to the private mobile network, Net4 CEO Alex Taylor said.
  • Price action: INSG shares closed higher by 0.12% at $8.09 on Monday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

