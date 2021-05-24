 Skip to main content

Tesla Battery Supplier LG Collaborates with Indonesia Over $1.2B Battery Plant: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
  • LG Corp and State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) have collaborated to build a $1.2 billion new battery plant with 10-gigawatt hours (GWh) capacity, Reuters reports based on Indonesian investment minister.
  • Last year, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier LG Energy Solution had inked a $9.8 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery investment agreement with Indonesia. The plant will be built in Bekasi, Jakarta.
  • LG Energy Solution was spun off from LG Chem last year.
  • The first phase of construction will have a production capacity of 10 GWh, which will be later used for Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) EVs.
  • Earlier this year, Hyundai was obligated to replace battery systems for 82,000 EVs following a product recall.
  • The LG consortium includes LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF), LG Energy Solution, LG International, South Korean steelmaker POSCO (NYSE: PKX), and Chinese cobalt company Huayou Holdings.
  • LG Energy Solution was in discussions to manufacture Tesla’s latest advanced battery in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Indonesia expects to produce 140 GWh worth of batteries by 2030.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs EV Battery ReutersNews Tech Media

