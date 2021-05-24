 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
  • The Israel government has signed over $1 billion public sector and military cloud service deal with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Reuters reports.
  • Last month, AWS and Google beat Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) in the four-phase project "Nimbus."
  • Nimbus is a multi-year project for providing cloud services to the government, the defense system, and other economic groups.
  • Google and Amazon have pledged reciprocal purchases and industrial cooperation in Israel equivalent to 20% of the contract value.
  • Multiple local suppliers will be chosen to support government system migration to the cloud and the cloud environment system development under an impending tender process.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $3,248, and GOOG shares traded higher by 2.72% at $2,408.93 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOG)

6 Reasons Dollar General Isn't Worth Buying Right Now
An Early Prime Day Hurts Competitors More Than It Helps Amazon
Apple CEO Tim Cook Cites iPhone 'Principles' As Reason Behind In-App Purchase Rules In Court, Don't Want 'Toxic Kind Of Mess'
Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Completes First Spaceflight In Over 2 Years
Amazon Pauses Construction At Connecticut Site After Nooses Found
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Target, Home Depot And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cloud computing israel ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com