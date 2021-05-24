Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters
- The Israel government has signed over $1 billion public sector and military cloud service deal with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Reuters reports.
- Last month, AWS and Google beat Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) in the four-phase project "Nimbus."
- Nimbus is a multi-year project for providing cloud services to the government, the defense system, and other economic groups.
- Google and Amazon have pledged reciprocal purchases and industrial cooperation in Israel equivalent to 20% of the contract value.
- Multiple local suppliers will be chosen to support government system migration to the cloud and the cloud environment system development under an impending tender process.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $3,248, and GOOG shares traded higher by 2.72% at $2,408.93 on the last check Monday.
