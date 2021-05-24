Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.96 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 7.62 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 6.24 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.6 Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.83

Scienjoy Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q4 to 0.85 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.4%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 1.46% in the previous quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.07, which has increased by 16.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 2.41%.

This quarter, Gray Television experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.26 in Q4 and is now 0.27. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.75. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Phoenix New Media reported earnings per share at -0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.02. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.