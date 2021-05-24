5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) - P/E: 9.68 MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) - P/E: 7.11 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 1.24 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 9.71 Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) - P/E: 2.06

This quarter, TPG RE Finance Trust experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.15 in Q4 and is now 0.27. TPG RE Finance Trust does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

MFA Finl has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.17, which has increased by 112.5% compared to Q4, which was 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.04%, which has decreased by 0.75% from last quarter's yield of 7.79%.

Most recently, Dynex Cap reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.45. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.31%, which has increased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 8.1%.

Great Ajax looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.02, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.21%, which has increased by 0.35% from 5.86% last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.1, which has decreased by 16.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.1%, which has decreased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 7.14%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.