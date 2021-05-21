 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

South Korea Seeks US incentives To Drive Investment from Firms Like Samsung: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
South Korea Seeks US incentives To Drive Investment from Firms Like Samsung: Reuters
  • South Korea sought U.S. incentives like tax deductions and infrastructure construction to drive Korean firms' U.S. investment, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Reuters reports.
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke about mutual benefit from supply chain consolidation in a U.S. summit with President Joe Biden in the presence of the respective Commerce officials and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Samsung CEOs.
  • Biden has already proposed a $50 billion spending plan for the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing boost.
  • Samsung has selected Austin for a $17 billion plant to drive U.S. chip production.
  • The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Korean industry ministry mutually agreed on the importance of incentive support, joint research and development, cooperation on setting standards, and workforce training and exchange.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) plans to create a South Korean R&D center for original chip technology development, including photoresist for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSNLF)

Europe Approves SK Hynix's $9B Acquisition Of Intel's Nand Storage Unit: Bloomberg
5 Worst Celebrity Spokespersons Of All Time
Taiwan Semiconductor To Ramp Up US Chip Investment: Reuters
Samsung Predicts Pandemic Induced Digital Appliance Business Boom Till 2021 End: Reuters
Google Pay Introduces International Money Transfer With Wise, Western Union: Reuters
iPhone 12 Production Sees Over 50% Slump At Apple Supplier Foxconn's Factory In India With COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com