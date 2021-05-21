5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.94 Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 7.38 Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) - P/E: 9.84 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.48 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.82

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.39 in Q4 and is now 0.44. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Mannatech has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.04, which has increased by 205.88% compared to Q4, which was 0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.48%, which has decreased by 0.47% from 3.95% last quarter.

Most recently, Natural Alternatives Intl reported earnings per share at 0.3, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.57. Natural Alternatives Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ingles Markets has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.58, which has decreased by 3.01% compared to Q1, which was 2.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.03%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 1.62% in the previous quarter.

Bunge saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.05 in Q4 to 3.13 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.56%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.