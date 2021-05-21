Fisker To Make First All-Electric, Custom Ocean SUV For Pope Francis

Electric vehicle developer Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) has received a high-profile endorsement.

What Happened: Fisker said Monday it will develop the first all-electric Popemobile.

The company's co-founders Henrik Fisker and Geeta Fisker had a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday.

The spacious interior of the Fisker Ocean SUV, according to the company, will support a large, modern, all-glass cupola, offering accessibility and visibility for the pope to greet the faithful.

"This specially created Fisker Ocean will be the first all-electric papal transport — adding to a long line of iconic designs from the pen of Henrik Fisker," the company said.

The company plans to deliver this singular version of the Fisker Ocean to the pope next year.

Why It's Important: Production of Fisker's first EV — the Ocean SUV — is planned to start Nov. 17, 2022. The sell-side holds a cautious view on the EV maker on the premise that the company may be late to the EV party amid intensifying competition.

Fisker said there now more than 16,000 reservation for Ocean, with the entry model priced at $37,499 in the U.S. excluding subsidies, and 32,000 euros ($38,990) in Germany, including VAT and applicable subsidies.

The stock was up 1.74% at $12.55 at last check Friday.

Photo by Jeffrey Bruno via Wikimedia.