Dead Cat Bounce Gives Fisker Shareholders False Hope

After a steep decline, shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) finally found some support at the $10 level and staged a small rebound.

But appears as though the stock is about to roll over and head lower again. Even though shares are trading higher Friday morning, they've already given back most of their gains.

A large number of investors have shorted this stock. This bounce could be mostly short covering. It would be a classic dead count bounce.