 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannae Holdings Sells 2M Ceridian HCM Holding Shares To Raise $175M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Cannae Holdings Sells 2M Ceridian HCM Holding Shares To Raise $175M
  • Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) has sold 2 million shares of portfolio company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) at $87.50 per share to raise $175 million.
  • The sale price signifies a 1.8% discount to Ceridian’s Thursday closing price of $89.14.
  • Cannae held $439.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021, and generated $6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Price action: CNNE shares are higher by 0.57% at $37.12, while CDAY shares are down by 1.51% at $87.79 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNNE + CDAY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com