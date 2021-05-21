Match Joins US Government Vaccination Drive Promotion
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) has collaborated with the U.S. government to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its U.S. brands, including Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK, and Chispa.
- The campaigns will provide details to locate vaccine sites, vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, and free "Super Likes" and other encouraging features for the U.S. vaccinated users.
- The campaigns will be introduced in the coming weeks and continue till July 4.
- "Human connection is so vital for healthy lives -- it's why I am so committed to this business," CEO Shar Dubey said.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) will offer free vaccination rides till July 4 under a U.S. government partnership.
- Price action: MTCH shares closed higher by 2.84% at $142.78 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineNews Tech Media