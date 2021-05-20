Here's What Is Going On With Lordstown Motors Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell over 15% in the regular session on Thursday and declined another 6% in the after-hours session.

What Happened: RIDE is the second top-trending ticker on Stocktwits at press time, with some users backing the stock against what they allege are short-seller attacks against the electric vehicle maker.

The decline in Lordstown shares came on a day when multiple electric vehicle makers saw their shares decline after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) unveiled its all-electric F-150 pickup truck.

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) shares fell 1.36%, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were down 4.56%, and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares were down 1.01% in Thursday’s regular session. Contrasting the trend was EV pack-leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which appreciated 4.14%.

The decline in Lordstown shares was steeper. On the same day, Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Sell from Hold and cut the price target to $1 per share from $18.

Why It Matters: Lordstown is planning to launch its light-duty pickup “Endurance” — priced at nearly $52,000, later this year, noted Barrons.

The base model of Ford’s electric F-150 priced at $39,974. The truck is slated to go on sale mid-next year in the United States.

The Endurance has a range of 250 miles, while the Ford-150 Lightning has a range of 230 miles as standard and 300 miles with an extended-range battery pack.

Ford shares have risen 42.1% on a year-to-date basis this year, while Lordstown shares have plummeted 51.6% in the same period.

Price Action: Lordstown shares closed nearly 15.3% lower at $9.70 in Thursday’s regular session and fell another 5.67% to $9.15 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Ford shares rose 3.14% in the regular session to $12.49 and added nearly 0.99% gains in the after-hours trading.

