Troika Media Group and Stampede Ventures Support Dole's Partnership with Mixed-media Artist Datuna for a New NFT Series to Help Fight Global Hunger

Los Angeles, California—May 20, 2021— Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer goods, today announced that in collaboration with Stampede Ventures, an LA-based content creation company, the Company’s New York-based Mission group was engaged to launch a new non-fungible token (“NFT”) series based on a partnership between the Dole Sunshine Company (NYSE: DOLE) and the “Hungry Artist” David Datuna. The five-piece series includes four fruit-inspired NFTs and a final fifth piece, Sunshine for All. To view a video of the series, please click on the following link (add link)

Mission specializes in placing brands in culture via live experiences, brand partnerships, public relations, social and influencer engagement and amplification. Mission, together with Stampede Ventures, worked collaboratively with Dole to create a successful NFT, including partnering with the artist, narrative development, gallery installation, sourcing of the videographer and photographer for all social assets and promotion, and the development of assets for the NFT auction platform Rarible.com.

NFTs are digital files such as art, video, and audio stored on blockchain, which is the digital ledger technology that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. NFTs are an important new technology--they allow artists and sellers to have full control over the distribution of an item, including tracking its use and preventing the creation of fakes. Troika intends to launch an NFT managed services platform to turn NFTs into a reliable source of revenue for its clients, within the film, TV, music, gaming, foods and technology industries.

“TMG was honored to launch its first NFT initiative with Dole centered around generating greater awareness of world hunger,” said Robert Machinist, Troika Chairman and CEO. “We are very excited about adding capabilities and services into the promising new NFT ecosystem where technology innovation can help solve many of the challenges affecting our clients in the content creation industry. NFT’s can also support our clients’ brand-building, brand awareness and product promotion initiatives by enhancing the user experience and driving consumer loyalty."

“The NFT space is an exciting frontier that unlocks so many possibilities in art and media and Stampede Ventures was thrilled to partner with Mission, Dole and David Datuna for an ambitious project in this strange new world that supports a terrific cause,” said Jay Judah, Head of Alternative and Innovation at Stampede Ventures.

The Dole/Datuna Partnership focused on World Hunger

The aim of the collection is to increase awareness of food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide, while raising funds toward alleviating hunger today. The works are available for purchase via NFT auction platform Rarible.com. Coinciding with launch, the NFTs and physical piece were also on display to the public for a limited time only (May 6-9) at Superchief Gallery in New York City.

The partnership with Dole emerged from Datuna's involvement in a performance act at the 2019 Art Basel Miami where he consumed a piece of art, called "Comedian”. The piece was essentially a banana taped to the wall, with a $120,000 price tag, created by the Italian-born artist Maurizio Cattelan. The piece, and the act, which earned him the name "Hungry Artist," were designed to draw attention to the global hunger crisis. Net proceeds from the NFT sales will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs to fund nutrition and hunger-focused programming, including the Sunshine for All™ Cities program.

About The Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company (NYSE: DOLE) is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com or SunshineForAll.com/en/blog.

About Stampede Ventures

Stampede Ventures is an independent entertainment media company founded by Greg Silverman, the former President of Warner Bros. Pictures. The company’s lead investor and Co-Chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube, and Co-Owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Additional investors include leaders from Silicon Valley, Asia, and the U.S. media space. Stampede Ventures is on the forefront of content creation across the divisions of film, television, international and alternative programming. Their debut film, Pink Skies Ahead, premiered to critical acclaim at AFI Fest 2020, sold to MTV Studios and premiered on MTV on May 8, 2021. Their family co-viewing special, Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!, is currently streaming on HBO Max. They also recently inked an international First Look deal with CBS Studios International.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

