Google To Mark Brick-And-Mortar Debut This Summer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will open its first brick-and-mortar store in New York this summer in the Chelsea neighborhood near its New York City campus, which accommodates over 11,000 employees, taking a leaf of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) successful retail business model, Reuters reports.
  • Google will sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks, Fitbit fitness trackers, and Nest smart home devices at the store.
  • The store will enable customer services. It will also have an online order pickup option.
  • The store will help understand how Google’s products work together, offer a resolution to problems, assist with setups akin to an Apple store, The Verge reports.
  • Virginia marked Apple’s brick-and-mortar store debut in 2001. Apple has 270 stores in the U.S. and multiple global stores, including customer service options.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.79% at $2,350.12 on the last check Thursday.

