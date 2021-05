Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 8 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.98. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

(NYSE:ENIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.98. The stock was down 3.53% on the session. Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 27.31%.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 27.31%. Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares fell to $9.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.54%.

(NASDAQ:FHTX) shares fell to $9.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.54%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares set a new yearly low of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE:COE) shares set a new yearly low of $15.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.28%. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23.

(NYSE:NEW) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.55. Shares traded down 2.62%.

(NASDAQ:INM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.55. Shares traded down 2.62%. Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.