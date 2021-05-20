Cher At 75: New Hollywood Biopic Planned For Decades-Spanning Superstar

There’s an old show biz joke that the only things that could possibly survive a nuclear war are Styrofoam, cockroaches and Cher.

Atomic bombs notwithstanding, the superstar entertainer is celebrating her 75th birthday with news of a new biopic on her tumultuous life.

I Was Born In The Wagon Of A Travelling Show: Cher used her Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) page to announce Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), is creating a film about her, citing a behind-the-camera talent line-up including Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth and producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman.

Roth scripted Cher’s 1987 film, “Suspect,” and Craymer and Goetzman produced her 2018 film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

The film, which does not have a title or an announced cast, marks the second time in three years Cher’s life is the focus of a major production. In December 2018, the stage musical “The Cher Show” opened on Broadway and ran for 34 previews and 295 performances.

If I Could Turn Back Time: Cher holds the distinction of being the only performer to have a No.1 single on a Billboard chart in each of past six decades. Her career has taken a wild trajectory of highs and lows, ranging from an Academy Award for her performance in “Moonstruck” (1988) to appearing in kitschy infomercials for a shampoo line. Her personal life has been the perennial fodder of celebrity tabloids.

If anything, no one can accuse Cher of being predictable. Her most recent project found her starring in and producing the documentary “Cher and the Loneliest Elephant,” which premiered last month on the ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount+ streaming service and on the Smithsonian Channel.

The film focused on efforts to rescue Kavaan, an elephant kept in deplorable isolation in a Pakistani Zoo. Cher, who is the co-founder of the Free the Wild Foundation, spearheaded the effort resulting in the elephant being removed from the zoo and relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

