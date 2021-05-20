5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) - P/E: 3.5 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.1 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 5.69 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 9.6 Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) - P/E: 9.68

GasLog Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.38 in Q4 to 0.5 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.38%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.22% in the previous quarter.

Sunoco saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.88 in Q4 to 1.6 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.18%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 10.89% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Petrobras Brasileiro experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.7 in Q4 and is now 0.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from 4.1% last quarter.

NACCO Industries's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.25, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.87. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.12%, which has increased by 0.1% from 3.02% last quarter.

This quarter, Dorian LPG experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.7 in Q3 and is now 0.86. Dorian LPG does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.