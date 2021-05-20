 Skip to main content

Opera Rolls Out Opera GX Mobile Browser For Gamers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 5:25am   Comments
  • Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRAhas launched a mobile browser for gamers, Opera GX Mobile.
  • Opera GX Mobile builds on the 190% year-over-year growth of Opera GX, Opera's desktop browser used by over nine million gamers.
  • Opera GX Mobile offers custom navigation with the Fast Action Button (FAB), using vibration and haptic feedback.
  • Users can sync mobile and desktop experiences through the Flow feature.
  • It has a gaming-inspired design with a set of four different color themes. The GX Corner features relevant daily news about upcoming games and deals aggregator with links to games on sale.
  • Opera GX Mobile also includes a built-in ad blocker and a cookie dialog blocker.
  • Price action: OPRA shares closed higher by 1.85% at $10.46 on Wednesday.

