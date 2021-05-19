A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.15 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.67 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 4.32 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.37

Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.05, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at 2.69, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.09. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.5, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.15%.

China Recycling Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q3 to 1.7 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.