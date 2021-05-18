 Skip to main content

Google Launches News Showcase News In India
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google rolled out its Showcase news platform in India with thirty domestic news publishers, the company said in a blog post.
  • Google will pay the partnering publishers for their online content, and users will have restricted access to the paywalled stories, Reuters reports.
  • The financial details were not disclosed.
  • India struggles to eliminate misinformation regarding the pandemic’s second wave perpetrated by social media platforms like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • Google launched its news service globally late last year.
  • Content from Indian publisher partners will appear in the News Showcase panels of Google News and Discover in English and Hindi.
  •  Additional Indian languages will be launched subsequently.
  • Google has pledged $18 million in new funding for India, including advertising support for public health campaigns.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.16% at $2,262.47 on Tuesday.

