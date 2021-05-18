Google Launches News Showcase News In India
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google rolled out its Showcase news platform in India with thirty domestic news publishers, the company said in a blog post.
- Google will pay the partnering publishers for their online content, and users will have restricted access to the paywalled stories, Reuters reports.
- The financial details were not disclosed.
- India struggles to eliminate misinformation regarding the pandemic’s second wave perpetrated by social media platforms like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
- Google launched its news service globally late last year.
- Content from Indian publisher partners will appear in the News Showcase panels of Google News and Discover in English and Hindi.
- Additional Indian languages will be launched subsequently.
- Google has pledged $18 million in new funding for India, including advertising support for public health campaigns.
- Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.16% at $2,262.47 on Tuesday.
