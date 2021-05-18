 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DoorDash's Job Postings Hint Towards Germany Foray: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
DoorDash's Job Postings Hint Towards Germany Foray: FT
  • DoorDash Inc’s (NYSE: DASH) fifteen job postings on management, strategy, and recruitment positions in Berlin insinuate towards its Germany foray, the Financial Times reports.
  • Previously, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) had disclosed about the launch of Uber Eats food service in Germany beginning from Berlin.
  • Delivery Hero also plans to re-enter the country under its Foodpanda brand, and Finland’s Wolt has recently entered the market too.
  • The new entrants threaten to disrupt the historical dominance of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: TKAYF) in the last two years.
  • DoorDash has refused to comment on the job postings or its expansion plans in Germany. It was reportedly looking at European acquisition targets.
  • The job posting for Germany’s general manager requires a candidate with the ability to develop a playbook for quicker entry into other markets.
  • The head of policy and government relations position require someone familiar with Germany’s political and regulatory environment and at the EU level.
  • Uber’s food couriers in Berlin would be employed by fleet management companies, like minicab groups contracted by Uber and paid per order.
  • DoorDash has diversified from online food to convenience items like toiletries, flowers, and alcohol. It has initiated store pickups and runs a network of over 25 Dashmarts warehouses.
  • Gorillas and Flink are the two rapid delivery apps based in Berlin.
  • Turkey’s Getir is also planning a Berlin launch.
  • Price action: DASH shares traded higher by 5.22% at $140.78 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DASH)

Understanding DoorDash's Unusual Options Activity
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
DoorDash Stock Surges On Solid Revenue Beat: Here's What To Watch For
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Investors Send DoorDash Stock Soaring On Strong Earnings, Outlook
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Financial Times GermanyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com