DoorDash's Job Postings Hint Towards Germany Foray: FT
- DoorDash Inc’s (NYSE: DASH) fifteen job postings on management, strategy, and recruitment positions in Berlin insinuate towards its Germany foray, the Financial Times reports.
- Previously, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) had disclosed about the launch of Uber Eats food service in Germany beginning from Berlin.
- Delivery Hero also plans to re-enter the country under its Foodpanda brand, and Finland’s Wolt has recently entered the market too.
- The new entrants threaten to disrupt the historical dominance of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: TKAYF) in the last two years.
- DoorDash has refused to comment on the job postings or its expansion plans in Germany. It was reportedly looking at European acquisition targets.
- The job posting for Germany’s general manager requires a candidate with the ability to develop a playbook for quicker entry into other markets.
- The head of policy and government relations position require someone familiar with Germany’s political and regulatory environment and at the EU level.
- Uber’s food couriers in Berlin would be employed by fleet management companies, like minicab groups contracted by Uber and paid per order.
- DoorDash has diversified from online food to convenience items like toiletries, flowers, and alcohol. It has initiated store pickups and runs a network of over 25 Dashmarts warehouses.
- Gorillas and Flink are the two rapid delivery apps based in Berlin.
- Turkey’s Getir is also planning a Berlin launch.
- Price action: DASH shares traded higher by 5.22% at $140.78 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Financial Times GermanyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga