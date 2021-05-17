Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO
- Parler, the social media app popular with right-wing U.S. conservatives’ has returned to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store Monday, after Apple had debarred it following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Reuters reports.
- Parler COO George Farmer was also appointed as the new CEO. He will succeed interim CEO Mark Meckler, who will be departing from the company.
- Earlier this year, Parler co-founder and CEO, John Matze was terminated for financially supporting and being a candidate for the U.K.’s Brexit Party and active involvement in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
- Last month Apple agreed to readmit Parler into its App Store after submitting an app that complied with Apple’s content moderation policies.
- Anything not allowed in the App Store will be available on Parler’s web-based and Android versions.
- Parler is still seeking Apple’s permit for users to access hate speech behind a warning label, the Washington Post reports.
- Posts categorized as “hate” by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system will not be visible on iPhones or iPads.
- Several tech companies severed ties with Parler following the Capital Riot incident, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
- Parler returned online in February with private cloud infrastructure SkySilk.
- Parler remained available on Android.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.98% at $126.20 on the last check Monday.
