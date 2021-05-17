 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO
  • Parler, the social media app popular with right-wing U.S. conservatives’ has returned to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store Monday, after Apple had debarred it following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Reuters reports.
  • Parler COO George Farmer was also appointed as the new CEO. He will succeed interim CEO Mark Meckler, who will be departing from the company.
  • Earlier this year, Parler co-founder and CEO, John Matze was terminated for financially supporting and being a candidate for the U.K.’s Brexit Party and active involvement in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • Last month Apple agreed to readmit Parler into its App Store after submitting an app that complied with Apple’s content moderation policies.
  • Anything not allowed in the App Store will be available on Parler’s web-based and Android versions.
  • Parler is still seeking Apple’s permit for users to access hate speech behind a warning label, the Washington Post reports.
  • Posts categorized as “hate” by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system will not be visible on iPhones or iPads.
  • Several tech companies severed ties with Parler following the Capital Riot incident, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
  • Parler returned online in February with private cloud infrastructure SkySilk.
  • Parler remained available on Android.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.98% at $126.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Amazon, Apple To Make HD, Lossless Audio Streaming Available At No Extra Cost For Subscribers
Amazon-Backed Tado Raises $46M In Fundraiser Before IPO: FT
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Diss The Tax Man And Play Growth - Maybe Forever: Learning From My Past With Warren Buffett
Stellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership
Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On The Trade Desk Despite Past Week's Slump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com