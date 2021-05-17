 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:46am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - P/E: 3.54
  2. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.73
  3. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 6.21
  4. AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) - P/E: 9.05
  5. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 8.97

Blue Hat Interactive's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.01. Blue Hat Interactive does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Phoenix New Media experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.02 in Q4 and is now -0.06. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gray Television's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.27, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.26. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

AMC Networks's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 2.98, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.72. AMC Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, ViacomCBS experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.04 in Q4 and is now 1.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.76%, which has decreased by 1.74% from 3.5% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

