Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:21am   Comments
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Following April's 26.3 reading, the Empire State index is expected to ease back slightly to 25.0 in May.
  • The housing market index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to hold steady at 83 in April.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak at 10:05 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

