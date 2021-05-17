 Skip to main content

Apple Says 'Music Is About To Change Forever.' What Its Teaser Could Mean
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2021 2:47am   Comments
Apple Says 'Music Is About To Change Forever.' What Its Teaser Could Mean

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is teasing its Apple Music users on iOS and macOS with an animated video that could be a pointer to the introduction of lossless audio or 3D, AppleInsider reported Sunday.

What Happened: The short video, available in the browse section of Apple Music, displays a spinning logo of the service.

The accompanying text to the video states, "Get ready - music is about to change forever."

Screenshot Of Apple Music's Rotating Logo 

The rumored high fidelity or HiFi service could cost an extra $9.99 per user, Apple Insider said citing record label sources.

Why It Matters: The spinning nature of the graphic in the video could be indicative of the impending launch of 3D audio which could be complementary to Spatial Audio, a feature offered by AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, noted Apple Insider.

The launch of lossless tracks on Music would pit the Tim Cook-led company against the likes of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) owned Tidal and Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Music services, which already provide higher-quality options.

See Also: How Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) announced a HiFi feature in February that is yet to be rolled out.

Lossless audio could take up to three times the space on a user’s device as compared to “high quality” versions on average, as per AppleInsider. These tracks could also lead to more data usage.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2% higher at $127.45 in Friday’s regular session.

Read Next: Apple To Face EU Antitrust Music Based On Spotify Complaint This Week: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Music Consumer Tech iPhone music streamingNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

