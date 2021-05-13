 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon To Hire 75K Workers For North American Logistics, Fulfillment
FreightWaves  
May 13, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Amazon To Hire 75K Workers For North American Logistics, Fulfillment

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Thursday that it will hire 75,000 logistics and fulfillment workers in North America at an average starting wage of $17 an hour.

Most of the hires will be at the Seattle-based company fulfillment locations and its burgeoning network of local delivery centers, which are expected to spring up across the continent as Amazon positions its final-mile delivery network as close to end customers as possible.

Amazon has 409 delivery stations in the U.S., 344 of which support package deliveries and the rest for heavy, bulky items that are typically non-conveyable, according to consultancy MWPVL International, which regularly tracks Amazon's distribution network expansion. Amazon is slated to build 229 additional delivery stations, 193 of them for packages, based on current MWPVL data. Amazon has 16 delivery stations in Canada, with seven more on the drawing board, according to MWPVL data.

Hiring for the 75,000 positions is underway, and there is no fixed timetable for completing the process, said Rena Lunak, a company spokeswoman.

Amazon said it will offer many new hires a $1,000 signing bonus and will give an additional $100 to those who can prove they've been vaccinated for COVID-19. Amazon provides on-site vaccinations at more than 250 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Amazon, the states with the most open positions are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know
How Banks Need To Be Using Fintech Post-Pandemic
Pure Extracts Cannabis & Hemp Co. Debuts Functional Mushrooms Products On Amazon
Amazon Prevails In $303M Appeals Case Against European Commission Over Tax Evasion
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Wedbush's Michael Pachter Talks Stocks Well-Positioned As Work-At-Home Becomes A Permanent Trend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AmazonNews Commodities Retail Sales Global Markets Tech General