Procter & Gamble & Harry & Meghan: New Partnership Seeks 'More Compassionate Communities'

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is teaming with Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in what is described as a multiyear global partnership designed to build “more compassionate communities” around the world.

What Happened: The financial aspects of the partnership were not disclosed, nor was there a detailing of how the conglomerate and the royal couple planned to enact their new, shared mission.

However, Archewell Foundation released a press statement saying “the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

The statement cited the new partners’ joint work on the recent “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” an event coordinated by the nonprofit Global Citizen that focused on improving international access to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as their support of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles homeless shelter for expectant mothers.

Related Link: Lights! Camera! Harry And Meghan! Royal Couple Makes Netflix Debut With 'Heart Of Invictus'

What Else Happened: Separately, Prince Harry’s work with Oprah Winfrey for the multipart documentary series, “The Me You Can’t See,” will have its premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+, the streaming service of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The prince and the talk show queen are co-creators and executive producers for this production, which focuses on issues related to mental health and emotional well-being.

The series will feature prominent medical experts, including California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, and high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan.

(Photo: Mark Jones, Wiki Commons)