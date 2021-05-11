A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 3.95 Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.31 Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 3.16 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.91 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 6.54

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.15, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.07, which has decreased by 74.07% compared to Q3, which was 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Aviat Networks experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.48 in Q2 and is now 0.49. Aviat Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, SunPower experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q4 and is now 0.05. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, WidePoint experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.13 in Q3 and is now 0.96. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.