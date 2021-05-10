Ford Teases All Electric F-150 Lightning With Cybertruck-Style Lightbar

The electric vehicle race is heating up. Many companies are releasing new EVs to get a piece of the market that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made so popular. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recently released the Mustang Mach E to compete with the Tesla Model Y.

And now Ford is getting ready for its next big EV reveal: the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

The F-150 Lightning will be fully revealed via live stream on May 19. For now, Ford has released a teaser video showing a silhouette of the front of the vehicle. The headlights shine showing a lightbar going across the front of the vehicle, similar to Tesla's Cybertruck's front end. But beyond being battery powered, the two trucks are not likely to have much in common.

It’s the truck of our past, and our present. On May 19, it becomes the truck of our future.#F150Lightning #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/I72ZVTc1oQ — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 10, 2021

The teaser shows a history of Ford trucks, leading from the beginning until the present day and into the future. Ford did have an F-150 lightning in the past, but it was a short-lived variation of the best selling truck in America.

The only teaser we've seen so far is Ford towing a train with the electric F-150. Other than that, all specs are up in the air until the May 19 reveal.

One point of comparison may be the Hummer EV pickup from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). The Hummer EV is expected to go on sale later this year, with the first available model starting well over $100,000

The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn. Courtesy photo.