GM Teases Hummer Electric Pickup, Announces Date For Reservations

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has been teasing its electric Hummer reboot since a Super Bowl ad for the vehicle aired in Feburary.

Little has been revealed by GM besides the fact that the vehicle will be GMC Hummer-branded; is all-electric; and some outlines of its shape have been released.

Now GM has released a new video teaser for the electric Hummer, with a preview and reservation date mentioned. Customers can see and reserve the new Hummer Oct. 20, according to GM.

A more detailed outline of the vehicle with visible tires was revealed momentarily in the footage.

This teaser comes just one day after Electrek spotted what it said is an unknown fully electric Cadillac SUV driving with camouflage wrap. Beyond GM's announcement of Cadillac's plans for high-end electric vehicles, nothing is known about this vehicle.

Benzinga's Take: Could GM be revealing multiple cars on the 20th? The claims from the video of the electric Hummer shattering expectations are pretty bold. Hopefully GM can compete with Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, which is expected to be delivered to customers beginnig at the end of 2021 and has a stated range of over 500 miles.

Screenshot courtesy of GM.