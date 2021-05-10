MedTech Round Up: Update On Products By Conformis, Medtronic, Orthofix, Neovasc

The FDA has given 510(k) clearance for Conformis Inc's (NASDAQ: CFMS) Identity Imprint Knee Replacement System, available in both cruciate-retaining (CR) and posterior stabilized (PS) versions.

Identity Imprint utilizes a proprietary 3-dimensional "best-fit" algorithm to select the implant that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient based on the patient's computed tomography scans.

Price Action: CFMS shares are trading 6.95% higher at $0.90 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has announced the U.S. commercial launch of the SonarMed airway monitoring system, a pediatric monitor to check endotracheal tube (ETT) obstruction and verify position in real-time.

SonarMed, which Medtronic acquired in December 2020, specializes in developing solutions that increase patient safety while significantly decreasing healthcare costs.

Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.43% at $127.24 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

The FDA has given 510(k) clearance to Orthofix Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: OFIX) OrthoNext digital platform, a software tool for deformity analysis and preoperative planning for pediatric orthopedic procedures.

Developed specifically for use with the JuniOrtho Plating System, the OrthoNext digital platform software enables the surgeon to plan the osteotomy position accurately to visualize the implant concerning the anatomy.

The company has initiated its U.S. and European full market launch of the JuniOrtho Plating System.

Price Action: OFIX shares are down 4.05% at $42.37 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) has enrolled the first patient in the COSIMA trial investigating the company's Reducer for the treatment of Microvascular Angina.

The study will enroll up to 144 patients across multiple centers in Germany. The primary endpoint of the study is the change in CCS angina class, a measure of chest pain severity and limitation, by two or more classes.

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union to treat refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle.

Price Action: NVCN shares are down 3.2% at $0.83 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

See Benzinga's FDA Calendar