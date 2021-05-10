 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 9:43am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 4.08
  2. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) - P/E: 5.04
  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 4.48
  4. Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - P/E: 8.92
  5. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 5.17

Community Health Systems has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.36, which has decreased by 62.5% compared to Q4, which was 0.96. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.46%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 3.86% last quarter.

Surface Oncology saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.56 in Q4 to -0.37 now. Surface Oncology does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings per share at 5.21, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 4.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sanofi has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.94, which has increased by 33.79% compared to Q4, which was 1.45. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Innoviva experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.48 in Q4 and is now 0.84. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

