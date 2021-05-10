 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MiX Telematics Rolls Out MiX Vision AI Update For Driver Safety And Lower Operating Costs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:
MiX Telematics Rolls Out MiX Vision AI Update For Driver Safety And Lower Operating Costs
  • SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXTlaunched an extensive update to their video telematics offering, MiX Vision AI, to help global customers improve driver safety and reduce operating costs.
  • MiX Vision AI leverages machine vision technology to alert drivers and managers to risky driving behavior.
  • The reduction of driver distraction and fatigue was key to improving driver, passenger, and road safety and reducing crashes, EVP Catherine Lewis said.
  • Evidence-based footage also provides additional context to help improve driver behavior and coaching and enables companies to exonerate claims and reduce costs, Lewis added.
  • Price action: MIXT shares are down 0.58% at $12.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIXT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence autonom BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com