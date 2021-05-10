MiX Telematics Rolls Out MiX Vision AI Update For Driver Safety And Lower Operating Costs
- SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXT) launched an extensive update to their video telematics offering, MiX Vision AI, to help global customers improve driver safety and reduce operating costs.
- MiX Vision AI leverages machine vision technology to alert drivers and managers to risky driving behavior.
- The reduction of driver distraction and fatigue was key to improving driver, passenger, and road safety and reducing crashes, EVP Catherine Lewis said.
- Evidence-based footage also provides additional context to help improve driver behavior and coaching and enables companies to exonerate claims and reduce costs, Lewis added.
- Price action: MIXT shares are down 0.58% at $12.88 on the last check Monday.
