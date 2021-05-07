A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 9.4 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.57 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 7.16 Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 6.73 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 9.46

Most recently, Turquoise Hill Resources reported earnings per share at 0.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.64. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kinross Gold's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.27, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.63%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.46% last quarter.

Clearwater Paper's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.69, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.45. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Celanese has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.46, which has increased by 65.55% compared to Q4, which was 2.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.79%, which has decreased by 0.49% from 2.28% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.