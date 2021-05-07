 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) - P/E: 9.4
  2. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 8.57
  3. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 7.16
  4. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 6.73
  5. Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 9.46

Most recently, Turquoise Hill Resources reported earnings per share at 0.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.64. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kinross Gold's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.27, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.63%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.46% last quarter.

Clearwater Paper's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.69, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.45. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Celanese has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.46, which has increased by 65.55% compared to Q4, which was 2.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.79%, which has decreased by 0.49% from 2.28% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (KOP + TRQ)

Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com