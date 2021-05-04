 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 9:44am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 7.56
  2. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.73
  3. Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) - P/E: 9.97
  4. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.22
  5. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.99

Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at 0.96, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.13. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.07, which has decreased by 74.07% compared to Q3, which was 0.27. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Eltek saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q3 to 0.16 now. Eltek does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.15, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunPower has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.14, which has increased by 450.0% compared to Q3, which was -0.04. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

