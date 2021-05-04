 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Down Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Down Today

SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading lower Tuesday morning after the company announced Monday it experienced a cybersecurity attack that will negatively impact the company's earnings in the first quarter. 

What Happened: SmileDirectClub filed a form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday disclosing a system outage caused by a cybersecurity attack. The company implemented a "series of containment measures," including temporarily isolating and shutting down affected systems and related manufacturing operations. 

The company noted that it was able to successfully block the attack which took place on April 14, however it adjusted second-quarter guidance and said it expects losses of 25 cents per share in the first quarter versus the estimate for a loss of 9 cents per share. 

SmileDirectClub is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on May 10. 

Related Link: 12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

SDC Price Action: SmileDirectClub traded as high as $16.07 and as low as $6.31 over a 52-week period. At last check Tuesday morning, the stock was down 17.12% at $8.81. 

(Photo courtesy of SmileDirectClub.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Exclusive: SmileDirect CFO Says Company 'Executing Very Well' On Long-Term Goals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cybersecurity attack dentist teledentistryNews Health Care SEC General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com