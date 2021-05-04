12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares moved upwards by 65.2% to $5.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.7 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares increased by 37.9% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares increased by 20.82% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares rose 19.19% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock rose 9.82% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $461.9 million.
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $223.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 9.32% to $14.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock declined by 8.75% to $9.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock declined by 8.3% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 8.09% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock declined by 7.82% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
