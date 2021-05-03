Amazon Prime Video To Begin Streaming 'Thursday Night Football' With 2022 Season

The National Football League (NFL) has announced Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime Video will become the new home of its “Thursday Night Football” programming beginning with the 2022 season.

What Happened: In March, the NFL announced that “Thursday Night Football” would be moving from Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) to Amazon Prime in 2023. Instead, the 2021 season will be the last for “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, with no explanation given regarding the change.

But Fox is not being left out in the proverbial cold. The network will continue to produce the National Football Conference package of Sunday afternoon games, with a focus on the program, “America's Game of the Week.” Fox will also broadcast the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032.

What It Means: The NFL and Amazon first partnered on "Thursday Night Football" as part of a Tri-Cast distribution model during the 2017 season.

The number of games to be streamed on Amazon has not been determined, though it could be as high as 15 per season.

The games will be seen on Amazon's Prime Video service and will not be made available on over-the-air television outside of the local markets affiliated with the two teams playing.

Although the NFL and Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of their agreement, the Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources in reporting Amazon's annual fee is around $1 billion.

(Photo by Tim Reckmann / Flickr Creative Commons.)