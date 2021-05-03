 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple To Face Epic Games' Antitrust Lawsuit Over Unfair App Store Practices Today: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Apple To Face Epic Games' Antitrust Lawsuit Over Unfair App Store Practices Today: Report
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will face Fortnite maker Epic Games in an antitrust lawsuit filed by the latter today in Oakland, California, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Epic charged Apple and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in August for the unjustified removal of Fortnite from their mobile app stores.
  • Apple and Alphabet had justified the removal as Epic had violated the App store terms by bypassing the 30% fee by introducing its in-app payment system, including running a smear campaign against the iPhone maker, Reuters reports.
  • Epic alleged Apple’s App Store monopoly strategy of eliminating competition by charging exorbitant fees.
  • Epic-backed expert Ned Barnes has testified that Apple’s App Store had a 77.8& operating margin in 2019 and 74.9% in 2018.
  • Apple countered Epic’s allegations by crediting App Store rules for the safety and security in opening customer wallets to unknown developers.
  • CEO Tim Sweeney will represent Epic. The company’s witness list includes other company executives, former Apple employees, and employees of companies including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • Apple’s witness list includes CEO Tim Cook, other executives like App Store, and Apple events leader Phil Schiller.
  • Epic sought an end to multiple unjustified Apple practices.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.06% at $132.86 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Crypto Market Is Now Bigger Than Any Company
Tesla's Musk Responds To Wave Of New Electric Vehicle Manufacturers: 'Prototype Easy, Production Hard'
Shipping Speed, Transparency Continue To Trip Up e-Commerce Brands
Expected Moves: Draftkings, Square, Roku, AMC, Peloton, Moderna, Rocket, Uber, Cronos And More
Another Busy Earnings Week Includes Reports From Uber, Lyft, Pfizer And ConocoPhillips
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs FortniteNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com