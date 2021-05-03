AMERICAN MANGANESE ANNOUNCES NEW IMPROVEMENTS IN ITS EFFORT TO BE AN ASSET TO CANADA'S PURSUIT OF BECOMING A GLOBAL PLAYER IN ELECTRIC BATTERY RECYCLING

American Manganese Inc., with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), presented at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021. Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, took part in a panel discussion, ‘The Future of Electric Vehicles' and then gave a company presentation.

American Manganese, Inc., a critical metals company focused on recycling lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process, which continues to bring new optimizations to its recycling flowsheet.

The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

The company, with its RecycLiCo pilot plant project, has been testing the recycling of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) cathode waste and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) cathode waste in its efforts to help Canada in the country's pursuit of becoming a global player in electric battery and vehicle manufacturing and recycling. NCA and NMC cathode chemistries are produced by some of the largest battery manufacturers and are commonly used in modern electric vehicle batteries.

To commercialize the RecycLiCo™ process, American Manganese has awarded its independent R&D contractor, Kemetco Research, a $2.7 million contract to develop a 500 kg per day cathode waste recycling demonstration plan, with the stated purpose of providing a tool for licensing or joint developing the RecycLiCo™ process with potential industry partners.

The proposed services in the contract will include upgrading the existing RecycLiCo™ pilot plant into an operating demonstration plant to support third-party evaluation, detailed economic analysis, and provide a tool for commercialization. Following the demonstration plant project, Kemetco will design a commercial lithium-ion battery cathode waste recycling plant with a planned processing capacity of 5 tonnes of lithium-ion battery cathode waste per day.

The Vancouver, B.C.-based company is betting on its know-how to become a valuable asset for Canada's growing battery supply chain. The Government of Canada has recently developed a list of 31 critical minerals for the sustainable economic success of the country, which includes battery minerals like lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel and aluminum.

Battery technology is becoming essential for the global economy and Canada has the goal of becoming a global leader in mining, battery manufacturing, electric vehicle manufacturing and battery recycling.

