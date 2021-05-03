Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) - P/E: 5.76 Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) - P/E: 9.03 Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 8.26 Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 9.07 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 5.63

Trinity Biotech has been featured as a value stock. Trinity Biotech's Q4 EPS sits at 0.36, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Trinity Biotech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Cord Blood saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to 0.15 now. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cooper Companies saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.16 in Q4 to 3.17 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

Quidel has reported Q4 earnings per share at 11.07, which has increased by 91.52% compared to Q3, which was 5.78. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.