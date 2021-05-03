 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) - P/E: 5.76
  2. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) - P/E: 9.03
  3. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 8.26
  4. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 9.07
  5. Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 5.63

Trinity Biotech has been featured as a value stock. Trinity Biotech's Q4 EPS sits at 0.36, which has not changed since last quarter (Q3). Trinity Biotech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Cord Blood saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to 0.15 now. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cooper Companies saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.16 in Q4 to 3.17 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% in the previous quarter.

Quidel has reported Q4 earnings per share at 11.07, which has increased by 91.52% compared to Q3, which was 5.78. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (TRIB + AMRX)

Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approvals For Merck, Pacira And Zealand, Roche-Regeneron Ace Late-Stage COVID-19 Study, AlloVir Appoints Gilead Virology Chief As CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com