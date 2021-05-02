Start Of Production At Tesla's Berlin Plant Delayed Till Early 2022: Report

The planned start of production at Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Berlin factory reportedly has been delayed until at least January of next year.

What Happened: The delay stems from issues over battery pack production and changes to the application submitted to local authorities regarding the plant, Bloomberg reported, citing the German auto industry journal Automobilwoche.

Automobilwoche cited unnamed sources in its report.

Why It Matters: The delay would push back Tesla's planned production start by at least half a year.

Tesla earlier had set July for the planned start, though hints of trouble have been coming for the past few weeks.

In its Q1 report this year, the company said "buildout of Gigafactory Berlin is continuing to move forward, with production and deliveries remaining on track for late 2021."

Tesla has been public in its complaints over the permit approval process in Germany.

The Berlin plant will be an important piece of the vehicle production puzzle for rapidly-growing Tesla, adding to the Fremont, California, plant and one in Shanghai that opened in late 2019. Another U.S. plant, in Texas, also is under construction, with production and deliveries to begin "late this year," according to the company's Q1 report.

Shanghai Gigafactory photo courtesy of Tesla.