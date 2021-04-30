ByteDance CFO Shou Zi Chew Appointed As TikTok Chief: WSJ
- TikTok has appointed ByteDance Ltd CFO Shou Zi Chew to the additional position of the TikTok CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Chew succeeded former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) executive Vanessa Pappas in the new position. Pappas will become the TikTok COO.
- Pappas has been TikTok’s interim CEO since August after former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) executive Kevin Mayer’s unexpected resignation.
- Pappas will maintain her present responsibilities, including the new role.
- Chew had joined ByteDance last month after departing as Xiaomi Corp’s (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) CFO.
