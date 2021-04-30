 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) rose 29.2% to $5.93 after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 24.5% to $0.4456. Farmmi shares fell 55% on Thursday after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares..
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares jumped 20.7% to $2.4501.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 20% to $41.03 after dropping around 22% on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquired license for mRNA technology platform of Factor Bioscience Limited And Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 17.5% to $8.48 after the company announced 60-day results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which had been halted after the third interim analysis, as previously announced.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) surged 16.5% to $19.02.
  • CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) gained 15% to $26.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Needham maintained Cryolife with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $38.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 14.6% to $0.7222. Naked Brand received NASDAQ notice of minimum bid price non-compliance.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 12.6% to $34.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, last week, announced the presentation of new safety and efficacy data of roflumilast foam to treat scalp and body psoriasis.
  • Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) surged 12.5% to $13.35 after the company announced it was notified the DOJ filed a Notice of Election to Decline Intervention with respect to a civil qui tam action filed by third-party relators against Walden University and the company.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) jumped 11.9% to $5.30 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 11.7% to $38.29 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
  • Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) gained 9.6% to $23.58.
  • Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 9.3% to $190.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 guidance.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 9.3% to $7.43.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares rose 8.4% to $7.71 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $17 price target.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) surged 7.2% to $192.65 after the company, along with Pfizer, announced it has submitted a request to expand conditional marketing authorization of COMIRNATY in the European Union to adolescents.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 7% to $9.85 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 4.7% to $73.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Losers

  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares dipped 17.4% to $9.25 after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 16.7% to $71.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued downbeat Q1 sales guidance.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares dropped 14.8% to $15.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 13.8% to $7.53 following Q1 results.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 12.9% to $56.70. Twitter reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for the second quarter.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares declined 12.8% to $29.18 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 12.3% to $7.39 after the company announced the PDUFA date for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis has been extended by three months.
  • JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) fell 11.9% to $5.57 after the company reported results for its first quarter.
  • U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 11.8% to $12.14 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) dipped 10.8% to $6.96 after dropping 24% on Thursday.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 9.9% to $78.63 after the company late Thursday reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) dropped 9.9% to $64.54.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 9.3% to $3.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected
  • Q1 results.
  • National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) dropped 9.2% to $41.56 after the company reported downbeat
  • Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 sales forecast.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 9.1% to $9.71 following Q1 results.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 8.3% to $181.39 after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued Q3 guidance.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 8% to $8.98 after the company reported FY 2020 audited consolidated financial results.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 7.6% to $7.43 after the company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) fell 6.6% to $393.92 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

