5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.44 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) - P/E: 3.29 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.92 Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) - P/E: 6.97 United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) - P/E: 9.96

Lincoln Educational Servs has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 287.5% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. Lincoln Educational Servs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 7.9, which has increased by 301.02% compared to Q2, which was 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Perdoceo Education's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.35. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Adtalem Glb Education has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.72, which has decreased by 6.49% compared to Q2, which was 0.77. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, United Natural Foods reported earnings per share at 1.25, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.51. United Natural Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.