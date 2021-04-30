Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX:CMCL) - P/E: 8.23 Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) - P/E: 7.43 Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) - P/E: 6.71 Ternium (NYSE:TX) - P/E: 5.65 B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 8.34

Most recently, Caledonia Mining Corp reported earnings per share at 0.75, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.36%, which has increased by 0.59% from 2.77% last quarter.

Most recently, Clearwater Paper reported earnings per share at 1.45, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 1.59. Clearwater Paper does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kinross Gold has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.27, which has increased by 8.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.63%, which has increased by 0.17% from last quarter's yield of 1.46%.

Most recently, Ternium reported earnings per share at 3.07, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.66%, which has decreased by 5.01% from last quarter's yield of 5.67%.

Most recently, B2Gold reported earnings per share at 0.14, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.15. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.14% from 3.02% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.