Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

(NASDAQ:FAMI). Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares dropped the most, trading down 61.82% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

(NASDAQ:ADVM) shares were down 60.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.98. Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 61.82% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.