 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Blink Charging And ChargePoint Trading Higher Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Blink Charging And ChargePoint Trading Higher Today?

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) are trading higher Wednesday afternoon after General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) announced it signed agreements with seven major charging providers.

What Happened: General Motors introduced Ultium Charge 360, which will integrate charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps, and other products and services to simplify customer charging experience in a press release.

Related Link: Why ChargePoint, Blink Are This Cowen Analyst's Top Picks In EV Charging Sector

“GM agrees with the customer need for a robust charging experience that makes the transition to an EV seamless and helps drive mass adoption. As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience," said the company's chief EV officer Travis Hester.

Price Action: Blink Charging was up 6.8% at $39.55. ChargePoint was up 4.7% at $26.33.

Photo courtesy of General Motors.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHPT + BLNK)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Nio And ChargePoint Are Trading Higher Today
KULR is Leading the Battery Revolution
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Ferrari, Palantir And More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com