 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.76
  2. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18
  3. Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.26
  4. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.88
  5. Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.85

China Recycling Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q3 to 1.7 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q3 and is now 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q3 to 0.01 now. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.09 in Q3 and is now 2.69. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Atlantic Power experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.15 in Q3 and is now 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from 5.33% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (PAM + CREG)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com