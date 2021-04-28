A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.76 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.26 Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.88 Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) - P/E: 4.85

China Recycling Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.25 in Q3 to 1.7 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q3 and is now 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.02 in Q3 to 0.01 now. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.09 in Q3 and is now 2.69. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Atlantic Power experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.15 in Q3 and is now 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.16%, which has increased by 5.83% from 5.33% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.