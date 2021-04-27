Wingcopter Launches Triple-Drop Delivery Drone

Wingcopter, a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems, has introduced the Wingcopter 198, a first-of-its-kind, all-electric, vertical-takeoff-and-landing, fixed-wing drone that can make three deliveries per flight.

"We applied the many years of experience with the Wingcopter 178, the model that literally enabled us to take off as a company, and applied it to the development of the Wingcopter 198, optimizing every design aspect for ease of use, efficiency and safety," said Jonathan Hesselbarth, Wingcopter's chief technology officer. "The result is what we believe to be the most advanced, versatile and efficient delivery drone solution in its category."

With triple-drop availability, the new drone is an optimal last-mile solution, enabling logistics providers to deliver three small packages, two medium-sized packages or one large package, according to Wingcopter.

According to Wingcopter's website, the 198 drone has achieved level 4 autonomous flying. At this level, human interaction is rarely required, but still there is an override option if there is a system failure. Using geofencing and the drone's control station software, the systematics of the drone optimize the workflow of the logistics provider in command.

According to the drone's specifications sheet, the drone is ground-loaded and can deliver on the ground or in the air with a slow drop. The Wingcopter operation management system can operate up to 10 drones at a time, enabling one logistics commander to manage up to 30 different packages.

"The Wingcopter 198 is a game-changer for drone-based deliveries, ready to create logistical highways in the sky. It can be perfectly utilized as a fleet solution in delivery networks to create new opportunities everywhere," said Tom Plümmer, the chief executive officer of Wingcopter.

The Wingcopter 198 carries two smart batteries that can maximize the drone's time in the air and allow for quick swaps on the ground. Depending on the weight of the shipment, drones can fly up to 59 miles within an hour with these batteries and fully charge within 90 minutes, according to the spec sheet.

The company is taking reservations for the first 100 units of the Wingcopter 198 and has set up an authorized partner program to promote, distribute and support the drone's technology worldwide in order to achieve the company's goal of creating its logistical highway.

Want to learn more about drones?

Check out the FreightWaves' DroneWaves Summit on Friday, April 30!

Hear from drone manufacturers, shippers and more that are utilizing these devices to completely revolutionize transportation at the first and last miles of supply chains.

Register for FREE here!

Click here for more articles by Grace Sharkey.

Related Articles:

Drones are bringing the 19th hole to any hole

Without planning, drones represent a flying traffic nightmare

If drones can deliver Starbucks, what's taking so long for packages?

Image by DJI-Agras from Pixabay